Man charged in string of Newark power tool burglaries
NEWARK -- A man living in an abandoned Newark home has been charged in a string of burglaries in the city. * The theft of tools and a customer's car radio from Felito and Brothers Auto Repair on Park Avenue at about 3:51 a.m. on Dec. 16 * Two separate burglaries at AmCare Rx Pharmacy on Park Avenue, one on Dec. 22 at 6 a.m. in which cash was stolen from the cash register and medications were taken from a drawer, and one on Dec. 23 at 7 p.m. in which a door to the basement was broken and cash was stolen from the register.
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|54 min
|hillbilly jim
|20,749
|N.J. immigration lawyer: Will Trump be worse th...
|8 hr
|Lovey392
|51
|The Children's Shelter behind Geriatric Center ... (Nov '13)
|Mon
|Recognise This Story
|223
|Mountaineers Marching Band Takes Nationals
|Dec 20
|kevinharrington
|1
|Arrests Made in East Orange Fatal Stabbing; Dis... (Jun '10)
|Dec 19
|Gary
|6
|Construction underway for Newark's new Military... (May '13)
|Dec 17
|John Herman
|42
|With Riverfront Park, Newark reacquaints itself... (Aug '13)
|Dec 17
|Dave Schools
|63
