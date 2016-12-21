Man charged in string of Newark power...

Man charged in string of Newark power tool burglaries

NEWARK -- A man living in an abandoned Newark home has been charged in a string of burglaries in the city. * The theft of tools and a customer's car radio from Felito and Brothers Auto Repair on Park Avenue at about 3:51 a.m. on Dec. 16 * Two separate burglaries at AmCare Rx Pharmacy on Park Avenue, one on Dec. 22 at 6 a.m. in which cash was stolen from the cash register and medications were taken from a drawer, and one on Dec. 23 at 7 p.m. in which a door to the basement was broken and cash was stolen from the register.

