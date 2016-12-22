Knitters worldwide bring Christmas gifts to sailors
Knitters worldwide bring Christmas gifts to sailors Ridgewood woman has knitted for seamen since 1942. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2ijZ335 Cackie Scott and Dorothy Meyers of Christ Church in Ridgewood show off the knitted scarves and hats their "Needler" group at the Church have put together to donate to the Seamen's Church Institute Christmas at Sea program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|32 min
|granny s crinkly ...
|20,743
|Mountaineers Marching Band Takes Nationals
|Dec 20
|kevinharrington
|1
|Arrests Made in East Orange Fatal Stabbing; Dis... (Jun '10)
|Dec 19
|Gary
|6
|Construction underway for Newark's new Military... (May '13)
|Dec 17
|John Herman
|42
|With Riverfront Park, Newark reacquaints itself... (Aug '13)
|Dec 17
|Dave Schools
|63
|The Children's Shelter behind Geriatric Center ... (Nov '13)
|Dec 11
|Recognise This Story
|222
|Two More New Jersey Towns Pass Paid Sick Leave ...
|Dec 9
|Anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC