Goya donates 125,000 pounds of food to Catholic Charities
JERSEY CITY - The truck packed with 15,000 pounds of food products leaving Goya Foods' Jersey City headquarters was just a small part of a year-long commitment to feed the hungry in northern New Jersey. Goya, the largest Hispanic-owned food company in the United States, has pledged to donate 125,000 pounds of food to Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Newark -- which serves Essex, Hudson, Bergen and Union counties.
