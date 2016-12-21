'Good Times' star John Amos selling N.J. home 'as is': $430K
John Amos , the Newark and East Orange native who rose to fame in "Roots" and "Good Times," is selling his longtime Tewksbury Township home on four wooded acres for $429,900, the Trulia listing shows. Amos, who bought the home in 1990, now lives in Baja California, according to his Facebook page.
