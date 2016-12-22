Gang member sentenced to life

A member of the New Jersey branch of the international street gang "La Mara Salvatrucha," or "MS-13," was sentenced to life in prison this week for his role in the brutal murder of an associate of MS-13 in May 2011. Cruz Flores, a/k/a "Bruja," 30, of Bound Brook, New Jersey, was previously convicted of Count 18 and Count 19 of an indictment charging him with conspiracy to commit murder in aid of racketeering and murder in aid of racketeering.

