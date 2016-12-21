Famous Newark monument stands tall - again
One of Newark's most famous monuments, which seemingly disappeared more than 10 years ago, has been returned to its rightful place -- facing the Passaic River. The next time you're at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center, walk toward the grassy area and the trees that are close to McCarter Highway.
