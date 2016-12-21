Essex authorities ID body of man found in Newark park
Essex County authorities have identified a man whose body was found in Newark's Vailsburg Park on the day after Christmas. Acting Essex County Prosecutor Carolyn Murray said Wednesday 34-year-old Darin Henry of East Orange was identified by his fingerprints.
