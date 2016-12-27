Dance Theatre of Harlem to Bring MLK Celebration to NJPAC This Winter
New Jersey Performing Arts Center presents an evening with Dance Theatre of Harlem on Saturday, January 14, 2017 at 8:00 PM at Prudential Hall. Get your tickets now at NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC .
