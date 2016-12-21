Crime doesna t pay? With fake W2s, duo got $400,000 for prisoners
Two East Orange men have admitted filing phony IRS claims for New Jersey inmates - and then using tax refunds to pay for their legal expenses. Reginald Eaford, 46, and Winfred Moses, 48, pleaded guilty in Newark federal court charges of conspiracy to make and present false, fictitious, and fraudulent claims to the IRS.
