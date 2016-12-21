Christie's gun gambit shot down, but the vulnerable need help | Editorial
This is not fake news: While everyone was busy flogging the Legislature last week for trying to champion Gov. Christie's profitable and vengeful self-interests , lawmakers did something to prevent the mailman and the pizza delivery kid from brandishing Glocks. The governor had unilaterally changed state gun regulations by expanding the types of people who could carry firearms in public in April, after his handpicked commission decided that the " justifiable need " standard to pack heat was too restrictive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|N.J. immigration lawyer: Will Trump be worse th...
|2 hr
|T Leary
|8
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|hillbilly jim
|20,746
|Mountaineers Marching Band Takes Nationals
|Dec 20
|kevinharrington
|1
|Arrests Made in East Orange Fatal Stabbing; Dis... (Jun '10)
|Dec 19
|Gary
|6
|Construction underway for Newark's new Military... (May '13)
|Dec 17
|John Herman
|42
|With Riverfront Park, Newark reacquaints itself... (Aug '13)
|Dec 17
|Dave Schools
|63
|The Children's Shelter behind Geriatric Center ... (Nov '13)
|Dec 11
|Recognise This Story
|222
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC