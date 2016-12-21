Christie's gun gambit shot down, but the vulnerable need help | Editorial

This is not fake news: While everyone was busy flogging the Legislature last week for trying to champion Gov. Christie's profitable and vengeful self-interests , lawmakers did something to prevent the mailman and the pizza delivery kid from brandishing Glocks. The governor had unilaterally changed state gun regulations by expanding the types of people who could carry firearms in public in April, after his handpicked commission decided that the " justifiable need " standard to pack heat was too restrictive.

