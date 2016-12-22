Bloomfield: Police blotter, Dec. 22
Bloomfield: Police blotter, Dec. 22 Police blotter items reported in Bloomfield from Dec. 12-18, 2016. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2ikne1t Police conducted an investigation into complaints of prostitution being conducted at the Health Spa at 599 Bloomfield Ave. Police said that the investigation led to the arrest of a 58-year-old Flushing, New York, woman, who was charged with one count of prostitution.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|32 min
|granny s crinkly ...
|20,743
|Mountaineers Marching Band Takes Nationals
|Dec 20
|kevinharrington
|1
|Arrests Made in East Orange Fatal Stabbing; Dis... (Jun '10)
|Dec 19
|Gary
|6
|Construction underway for Newark's new Military... (May '13)
|Dec 17
|John Herman
|42
|With Riverfront Park, Newark reacquaints itself... (Aug '13)
|Dec 17
|Dave Schools
|63
|The Children's Shelter behind Geriatric Center ... (Nov '13)
|Dec 11
|Recognise This Story
|222
|Two More New Jersey Towns Pass Paid Sick Leave ...
|Dec 9
|Anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC