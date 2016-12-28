Arrests made in Bloomfield, Bellevill...

Arrests made in Bloomfield, Belleville robberies

10 hrs ago Read more: NorthJersey.com

Arrests made in Bloomfield, Belleville robberies A Bloomfield man was one of three people accused of three robberies in Bloomfield and Belleville on Dec. 23. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2iFT7Bz A Bloomfield man was one of three people arrested in connection with three robberies which occurred in Bloomfield and Belleville on Friday, Dec. 23, according to police. Worthy Shannon, 18, was arrested along with Isaiah Hayes, 21, and Lee Jones, 23, both of Newark, according to a statement released by the Bloomfield Police Department on Wednesday, Dec. 28. All three were charged with robbery, receiving stolen property, conspiracy and possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the two Bloomfield robberies.

