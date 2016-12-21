Actor Lindo helps Newark mayor feed homeless
Delroy Lindo joined Baraka at a Newark high school on Friday to feed residents as part of a program to bring holiday cheer. The event at Weequahic High School featured sponsors from around the city and also included health screenings and entertainment.
