Woman On London Bridge Is Heard Beggi...

Woman On London Bridge Is Heard Begging Her Loved One To 'Hold On' [VIDEO]

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jun 4 Read more: Right Wing News

One day after the Islamic terrorist killing spree on London Bridge and the surrounding area filled with shops and restaurants, heart wrenching video and pictures taken by bystanders is emerging. The Islamic terrorists used vehicles and 12 inch knives to kill their way through crowds on the bridge and in the pubs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Right Wing News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
officers who give police a bad name Jun 14 Joyous Carnac 2
The glen motel? (Jul '15) Jun 4 Kurt learn 2
How often do you get horney? (Apr '12) Apr '17 Joyous Carnac 19
Unregistered sex offender in Glasgow court (Jun '11) Apr '17 Joyous Carnac 4
News Standoff ends in Middletown, suspect in troopera Apr '17 Joyous Carnac 1
News Wawa launches fundraiser for slain Del. state t... Apr '17 Joyous Carnac 1
Newark Music Selection (Sep '12) Apr '17 Musikologist 14
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for New Castle County was issued at June 18 at 3:35PM EDT

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Libya
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. China
 

Newark, DE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,527 • Total comments across all topics: 281,855,303

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC