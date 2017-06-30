Seriously SICK Man Found Having 'Relations' With Donkey- Now...
In Roadhouse, a village in Limpopo Province, South Africa, equus asinus marriage has become an issue. A local farmer, having caught a perverted bestiality focused intruder with his donkey more than once, is now demanding the man marry the donkey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Right Wing News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Malkin Hysterically Demolishes Rachel ...
|Jun 30
|Joyous Carnac
|2
|officers who give police a bad name
|Jun 14
|Joyous Carnac
|2
|The glen motel? (Jul '15)
|Jun 4
|Kurt learn
|2
|How often do you get horney? (Apr '12)
|Apr '17
|Joyous Carnac
|19
|Unregistered sex offender in Glasgow court (Jun '11)
|Apr '17
|Joyous Carnac
|4
|Standoff ends in Middletown, suspect in troopera
|Apr '17
|Joyous Carnac
|1
|Wawa launches fundraiser for slain Del. state t...
|Apr '17
|Joyous Carnac
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC