Michelle Malkin Hysterically Demolishes Rachel Maddow For Her Over-The-Top Trump Conspiracies [VI...
There are 1 comment on the Right Wing News story from Sunday Jun 18, titled Michelle Malkin Hysterically Demolishes Rachel Maddow For Her Over-The-Top Trump Conspiracies [VI.... In it, Right Wing News reports that:
The always brilliant Michelle Malkin spoke with Sean Hannity on Fox News Friday and simply hammered Rachel Maddow on her predilection for Trump conspiracy theories. She was brutally honest, saying, "I think that Rachel Maddow must be Reynolds Wrap's number one customer because the tin foil hat consumption is through the roof."
#1 Monday Jun 19
always brilliant ? demolishes ? with a joke? "I think that Rachel Maddow must be Reynolds Wrap's number one customer because the tin foil hat consumption is through the roof."
..that according to ______ is demolishing ?
Watch this Sean Hannity video with Malkin: http://insider.foxnews.com/2017/06/17/donald-...
Malkin gives an opinion. Delivers zero facts, and that is all that is required to meet the standard for a demolishing argument ?
Don't know if it Trump that has lowered the bar, or if it was Fox News that made it possible for this sub-par situation.
Maybe it doesn't matter once the corporate shell company aka as the GOP can literally get away with, as Grover Norquist required: "enough working digits to hold a pen" of the president. as the standard within the GOP.
First sign that the supply side/"trickle down" theory does work with regard to informational dumbing down of America
The brutal power of the enormous wealth wielded by 1%er elite that control the coin operated GOP certainly won't be lessened by ignorance of this magnitude, much less it's benefactors caring one whit
