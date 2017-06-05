Last of 5 defendants sentenced in fen...

Last of 5 defendants sentenced in fentanyl ring bust

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: WMDT

The last of five Delaware men sentenced in connection with the seizure of more than a kilogram of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid more potent than heroin, has received an 8-year prison term. The other defendants, all from the Newark, Delaware, area, received sentences ranging from two years to more than nine years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMDT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
officers who give police a bad name 23 hr concerned 1
The glen motel? (Jul '15) Jun 4 Kurt learn 2
How often do you get horney? (Apr '12) Apr '17 Joyous Carnac 19
Unregistered sex offender in Glasgow court (Jun '11) Apr '17 Joyous Carnac 4
News Standoff ends in Middletown, suspect in troopera Apr '17 Joyous Carnac 1
News Wawa launches fundraiser for slain Del. state t... Apr '17 Joyous Carnac 1
Newark Music Selection (Sep '12) Apr '17 Musikologist 14
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Notre Dame
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Egypt
 

Newark, DE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,883 • Total comments across all topics: 281,635,654

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC