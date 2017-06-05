Last of 5 defendants sentenced in fentanyl ring bust
The last of five Delaware men sentenced in connection with the seizure of more than a kilogram of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid more potent than heroin, has received an 8-year prison term. The other defendants, all from the Newark, Delaware, area, received sentences ranging from two years to more than nine years.
