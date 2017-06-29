Islamic State Poster : 'Run Over Them Without Mercy'a Advocating ...

Another festive Ramadan season is upon us and what better way to celebrate than to take out as many infidels and "civilians of Crusaders" as possible. ISIS, by way of its propaganda "news" arm, Nasir News Agency, has called upon all truly devoted jihadists, to use a vehicle, a knife or a gun to kill infidels and gain an extra helping of reward in the afterlife for doing so during this "holy" month.

