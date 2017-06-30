Even perfectly clean hands can lead to MRSA transmission in NICU babies
Even if hospital workers practice perfect hand hygiene, MRSA can still spread among babies in the NICU, according to new research led by a Drexel University researcher. Neal D. Goldstein, PhD, assistant research professor in the Dornsife School of Public Health, and his team of researchers decided to look at how the complex patient care environment of a neonatal intensive care unit may lead to MRSA transmission.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Malkin Hysterically Demolishes Rachel ...
|Jun 30
|Joyous Carnac
|2
|officers who give police a bad name
|Jun 14
|Joyous Carnac
|2
|The glen motel? (Jul '15)
|Jun 4
|Kurt learn
|2
|How often do you get horney? (Apr '12)
|Apr '17
|Joyous Carnac
|19
|Unregistered sex offender in Glasgow court (Jun '11)
|Apr '17
|Joyous Carnac
|4
|Standoff ends in Middletown, suspect in troopera
|Apr '17
|Joyous Carnac
|1
|Wawa launches fundraiser for slain Del. state t...
|Apr '17
|Joyous Carnac
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC