Even perfectly clean hands can lead to MRSA transmission in NICU babies

Even if hospital workers practice perfect hand hygiene, MRSA can still spread among babies in the NICU, according to new research led by a Drexel University researcher. Neal D. Goldstein, PhD, assistant research professor in the Dornsife School of Public Health, and his team of researchers decided to look at how the complex patient care environment of a neonatal intensive care unit may lead to MRSA transmission.

