Award-winning Matador, Ivan Fandino, Horrifically Gored To Death By Bull In Arena
At a bullfighting event in France, a star Spanish bullfighter , Ivan Fandino, 36 years old, got his feet caught in his cape, fell and was gored to death by the bull he was fighting. He had fought this particular bull previously and cut off its ear.
