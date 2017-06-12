Act of Disrespect: NBC Deliberately Censors Trump's Tweet On London Terrorist Attack
In a move that surprises no one, since NBC's journalistic integrity was sold to the highest Liberal bidder years ago, they refused to relay our President's tweet. From a network that gave us unprofessional sad and sobbing news anchors on election night, it's not a shock that they have censored President Trump's tweet in which he responded to the latest London Islamic terror attacks.
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|officers who give police a bad name
|Jun 14
|Joyous Carnac
|2
|The glen motel? (Jul '15)
|Jun 4
|Kurt learn
|2
|How often do you get horney? (Apr '12)
|Apr '17
|Joyous Carnac
|19
|Unregistered sex offender in Glasgow court (Jun '11)
|Apr '17
|Joyous Carnac
|4
|Standoff ends in Middletown, suspect in troopera
|Apr '17
|Joyous Carnac
|1
|Wawa launches fundraiser for slain Del. state t...
|Apr '17
|Joyous Carnac
|1
|Newark Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|14
