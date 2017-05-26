Truck plows into AnalTech, Releasing Foul Odor
It's a headline for your inner 12-year-old. Monday, two pickup trucks collided in Newark, Delaware, and one of the trucks smashed into the laboratory of the AnalTech company, leaving a large hole behind.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Neatorama.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|officers who give police a bad name
|Jun 8
|concerned
|1
|The glen motel? (Jul '15)
|Jun 4
|Kurt learn
|2
|How often do you get horney? (Apr '12)
|Apr '17
|Joyous Carnac
|19
|Unregistered sex offender in Glasgow court (Jun '11)
|Apr '17
|Joyous Carnac
|4
|Standoff ends in Middletown, suspect in troopera
|Apr '17
|Joyous Carnac
|1
|Wawa launches fundraiser for slain Del. state t...
|Apr '17
|Joyous Carnac
|1
|Newark Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|14
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC