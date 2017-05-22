Legislative Wrap
Sen. Brian Bushweller, D-Dover/Central Kent, introduced a bill April 25 removing the requirement the governor must declare a State of Emergency before issuing a Level 1 Driving Warning. Senate Bill 64 passed through the Senate May 10 after being reported out of the Senate Corrections & Public Safety Committee May 3. The bill was reported out of the House Public Safety & Homeland Security Committee May 17. Rep. Trey Paradee, D-Cheswold, introduced a bill April 26 that would allow Delaware residents two new deductions from their personal income tax.
