Legislative Wrap

Legislative Wrap

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: Cape Gazette

Sen. Brian Bushweller, D-Dover/Central Kent, introduced a bill April 25 removing the requirement the governor must declare a State of Emergency before issuing a Level 1 Driving Warning. Senate Bill 64 passed through the Senate May 10 after being reported out of the Senate Corrections & Public Safety Committee May 3. The bill was reported out of the House Public Safety & Homeland Security Committee May 17. Rep. Trey Paradee, D-Cheswold, introduced a bill April 26 that would allow Delaware residents two new deductions from their personal income tax.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How often do you get horney? (Apr '12) Apr 30 Joyous Carnac 19
Unregistered sex offender in Glasgow court (Jun '11) Apr 30 Joyous Carnac 4
News Standoff ends in Middletown, suspect in troopera Apr 30 Joyous Carnac 1
News Wawa launches fundraiser for slain Del. state t... Apr 30 Joyous Carnac 1
Newark Music Selection (Sep '12) Apr '17 Musikologist 14
News WHOA! Trump SWEARS He'll Primary ANY Conservati... Mar '17 Deke83 1
News YES! Tomi Lahren To HOST First Ever 'Snowflake ... Feb '17 jsc1313 1
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Microsoft
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Newark, DE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,366 • Total comments across all topics: 281,225,293

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC