A man was shot outside his apartment building in Newark early Tuesday morning.

Tuesday May 23

Newark, Del.- The New Castle County Police Department is investigating a shooting outside an apartment building in Newark early Tuesday morning. The man was taking out his trash at The Elms Apartments on the 2700 block of Normandy Court when he got in an argument with a man in a light colored SUV.

