The Truth! Veteran Claims Trump Using 'Mother Of All Bombs' Shows ...

Appearing on Fox News Friday, Retired Marine Staff Sergeant Johnny "Joey" Jones made no bones about the fact that he wished that President Trump had been at the helm when he was deployed as a bomb tech. This heroic veteran lost both legs in an explosion on the job that didn't need to happen if the military had the authority from the Commander in Chief to do what was necessary to handle the situation before anyone was hurt or injured.

