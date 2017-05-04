Mind-Boggling! Trump's Syria Strike Win Has Democrats Flocking To Support Him?
This past week the President of Syria, Bashar Al Assad, attacked his own citizens using the deadly nerve gas, Sarin. Men, women and precious little children lay dying in the streets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Right Wing News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How often do you get horney? (Apr '12)
|Apr 30
|Joyous Carnac
|19
|Unregistered sex offender in Glasgow court (Jun '11)
|Apr 30
|Joyous Carnac
|4
|Standoff ends in Middletown, suspect in troopera
|Apr 30
|Joyous Carnac
|1
|Wawa launches fundraiser for slain Del. state t...
|Apr 30
|Joyous Carnac
|1
|Newark Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|14
|Hockessin Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|13
|WHOA! Trump SWEARS He'll Primary ANY Conservati...
|Mar '17
|Deke83
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC