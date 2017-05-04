Meet The Badass Female Commander Who Launched The Tomahawks Into Syria
In what is being hailed as a much needed show of military strength and a warning to dictators and despots everywhere, President Trump ordered two naval destroyers stationed in the Mediterranean to fire a combined total of 59 Tomahawk missiles at Syrian airbases. Fully half of those missiles were fired by the commander of the USS Porter, Commander Andria Slough.
