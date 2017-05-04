Meet The Badass Female Commander Who ...

Meet The Badass Female Commander Who Launched The Tomahawks Into Syria

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 9 Read more: Right Wing News

In what is being hailed as a much needed show of military strength and a warning to dictators and despots everywhere, President Trump ordered two naval destroyers stationed in the Mediterranean to fire a combined total of 59 Tomahawk missiles at Syrian airbases. Fully half of those missiles were fired by the commander of the USS Porter, Commander Andria Slough.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Right Wing News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How often do you get horney? (Apr '12) Apr 30 Joyous Carnac 19
Unregistered sex offender in Glasgow court (Jun '11) Apr 30 Joyous Carnac 4
News Standoff ends in Middletown, suspect in troopera Apr 30 Joyous Carnac 1
News Wawa launches fundraiser for slain Del. state t... Apr 30 Joyous Carnac 1
Newark Music Selection (Sep '12) Apr '17 Musikologist 14
Hockessin Music Forum (Nov '12) Mar '17 Musikologist 13
News WHOA! Trump SWEARS He'll Primary ANY Conservati... Mar '17 Deke83 1
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Egypt
 

Newark, DE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,982 • Total comments across all topics: 280,784,435

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC