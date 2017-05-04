Jury finds Bethea not guilty in double homicide
Damon Bethea, 32, took the stand in his own defense on charges of first-degree murder in the January 2014 killings of Cletis Nelson and William Hopkins. Bethea denied taking part in the murders.
