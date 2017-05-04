Don Lemon Plays Race Card, And Throws ANOTHER Fit, Cutting Off White Guest! [VIDEO]
The Left believes that it owns the rights to talking about civil rights and civil rights leaders. Only Democrats and Progressives get to discuss those things.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Right Wing News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How often do you get horney? (Apr '12)
|Apr 30
|Joyous Carnac
|19
|Unregistered sex offender in Glasgow court (Jun '11)
|Apr 30
|Joyous Carnac
|4
|Standoff ends in Middletown, suspect in troopera
|Apr 30
|Joyous Carnac
|1
|Wawa launches fundraiser for slain Del. state t...
|Apr 30
|Joyous Carnac
|1
|Newark Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|14
|Hockessin Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|13
|WHOA! Trump SWEARS He'll Primary ANY Conservati...
|Mar '17
|Deke83
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC