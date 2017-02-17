YES! Tomi Lahren To HOST First Ever 'Snowflake Awards' On OSCAR Night
There are 1 comment on the Right Wing News story from Saturday Feb 11, titled YES! Tomi Lahren To HOST First Ever 'Snowflake Awards' On OSCAR Night. In it, Right Wing News reports that:
On February 26, many Americans will sit down on their couches, popcorn in hand and wait to be lectured by Hollywood as it congratulates itself on a great year. And many Americans will lap it up; the stars, the gowns, the gossip, the political statements.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Right Wing News.
|
#1 Friday
Thank you for providing alternate entertainment opposite the Oscars, where a bunch of liberal hacks live in a fantasy world.
I can't stand the hypocrites who won't admit the horrible state this country is in due to the 8 years of total unrest due to the philosophy of the worst president and first lady this country has ever seen. They ignored the problems and exacerbated the feelings of race against the police and have damaged the reputation of the USA around the world.
They have destroyed us and now we need Pres. Trump to set us straight which he will do.
God Bless America
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How often do you get horney? (Apr '12)
|Fri
|Jim bobcock
|18
|American BullDog Female, looking for mate. (Feb '09)
|Feb 16
|Andrea muraski
|53
|Bear Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Feb 3
|Musikologist
|14
|Trump Nominee Mocks VP Loser Tim Kaine After Ka...
|Jan '17
|NotAPatsy
|1
|Ricky Spencer headed home to Delaware follo... (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|cbingaman
|15
|Dorothy Achuff (Feb '11)
|Dec '16
|Boner
|48
|Seriouslady/beentheredonethat/Anne et al.
|Dec '16
|be careful
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC