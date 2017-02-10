VHS Partners With Newark Charter School
Over the past three weeks, student leaders from Verona High School have been working in conjunction with North Star Academy, a charter school in Newark, to develop ideas for collaborative projects. The students from both schools found this partnership to be beneficial.
