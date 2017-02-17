Pilot Goes On Insane Rant On Why She's Late And Is Removed From Flight [VIDEO]
A United Airlines flight that was recently preparing to depart from Austin, TX, had a bizarre incident occur when its assigned pilot, dressed in casual clothing, grabbed the microphone, walked the aisle and began rambling and ranting to the entire planeload of passengers. One passenger was able to grab some video.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Right Wing News.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How often do you get horney? (Apr '12)
|Fri
|Jim bobcock
|18
|YES! Tomi Lahren To HOST First Ever 'Snowflake ...
|Feb 17
|jsc1313
|1
|American BullDog Female, looking for mate. (Feb '09)
|Feb 16
|Andrea muraski
|53
|Bear Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Feb 3
|Musikologist
|14
|Trump Nominee Mocks VP Loser Tim Kaine After Ka...
|Jan '17
|NotAPatsy
|1
|Ricky Spencer headed home to Delaware follo... (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|cbingaman
|15
|Dorothy Achuff (Feb '11)
|Dec '16
|Boner
|48
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC