OUTRAGEOUS! Democrats Demand Mar-a-Lago Membership List From Trump

Two Senate Democrats are hounding President Trump to release the membership list from his Mar-A-Lago resort in Florida. Citing the usual blather about undue influence or safety precautions, the two Senators, Udall and Whitehouse, followed their ridiculous demand with the remark that if Trump wants to "dispel any suspicions" about the wealthy members having access to the President, he should release the list.

