OUTRAGEOUS! Democrats Demand Mar-a-Lago Membership List From Trump
Two Senate Democrats are hounding President Trump to release the membership list from his Mar-A-Lago resort in Florida. Citing the usual blather about undue influence or safety precautions, the two Senators, Udall and Whitehouse, followed their ridiculous demand with the remark that if Trump wants to "dispel any suspicions" about the wealthy members having access to the President, he should release the list.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Right Wing News.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bear Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Feb 3
|Musikologist
|14
|Trump Nominee Mocks VP Loser Tim Kaine After Ka...
|Jan 15
|NotAPatsy
|1
|Ricky Spencer headed home to Delaware follo... (Mar '12)
|Jan 13
|cbingaman
|15
|Dorothy Achuff (Feb '11)
|Dec '16
|Boner
|48
|Seriouslady/beentheredonethat/Anne et al.
|Dec '16
|be careful
|1
|Ashley Lettich aka Ashley Marie Lettich Bear / ...
|Nov '16
|Concerned Parent
|3
|How often do you get horney? (Apr '12)
|Nov '16
|Wanker
|17
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC