Lewes pedestrian injured in Route 1...

A Lewes man was seriously injured Feb. 17 after he was struck by a tractor-trailer while crossing Route 1. Police say Brock A. Charles, 32, was attempting to cross the southbound lanes of Route 1 near Shuttle Road, going eastbound, at 12:03 p.m. Master Cpl. Jeff Hale of the Delaware State Police said Charles stepped into the righthand lane of Route 1. Charles was not in a marked crosswalk, and he was struck by a 2016 Freightliner Tractor pulling a 2013 Great Dane trailer driven by Michael Jock, 58, of Newark.

