Kellyanne Conway Smacks Chuck 'Fake Tears' Schumer Over Gorsuch
Senator Chuck Schumer is "warning" President Trump that because he is "attacking" the judge that halted his temporary immigration ban, that the Democrats in the Senate would make it that much more difficult for Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court, Neil Gorsuch, to be confirmed. As always, Schumer is playing his games.
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bear Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Feb 3
|Musikologist
|14
|Trump Nominee Mocks VP Loser Tim Kaine After Ka...
|Jan 15
|NotAPatsy
|1
|Ricky Spencer headed home to Delaware follo... (Mar '12)
|Jan 13
|cbingaman
|15
|Dorothy Achuff (Feb '11)
|Dec '16
|Boner
|48
|Seriouslady/beentheredonethat/Anne et al.
|Dec '16
|be careful
|1
|Ashley Lettich aka Ashley Marie Lettich Bear / ...
|Nov '16
|Concerned Parent
|3
|How often do you get horney? (Apr '12)
|Nov '16
|Wanker
|17
