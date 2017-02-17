HSF Closes $14.7M Con Loan for Spring...

HSF Closes $14.7M Con Loan for Springhill Suites in Delaware

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: Hotel Business

HALL Structured Finance has closed on a new first lien construction loan totaling $14.7 million to finance the development of a SpringHill Suites by Marriott in Newark, DE. George Danneman and Danneman Hospitality LLC own the 118-room hotel, which will be the first SpringHill Suites in the state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hotel Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News YES! Tomi Lahren To HOST First Ever 'Snowflake ... 25 min jsc1313 1
American BullDog Female, looking for mate. (Feb '09) Thu Andrea muraski 53
Bear Music Selection (Sep '12) Feb 3 Musikologist 14
News Trump Nominee Mocks VP Loser Tim Kaine After Ka... Jan '17 NotAPatsy 1
News Ricky Spencer headed home to Delaware follo... (Mar '12) Jan '17 cbingaman 15
Dorothy Achuff (Feb '11) Dec '16 Boner 48
Seriouslady/beentheredonethat/Anne et al. Dec '16 be careful 1
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
 

Newark, DE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,198 • Total comments across all topics: 278,944,875

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC