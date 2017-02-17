HSF Closes $14.7M Con Loan for Springhill Suites in Delaware
HALL Structured Finance has closed on a new first lien construction loan totaling $14.7 million to finance the development of a SpringHill Suites by Marriott in Newark, DE. George Danneman and Danneman Hospitality LLC own the 118-room hotel, which will be the first SpringHill Suites in the state.
