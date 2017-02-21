CBS Sunday Show Host Calls Out The Li...

CBS Sunday Show Host Calls Out The Liberal Media For Their Own Lack Of Responsibility

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 18 Read more: Right Wing News

President Trump lambasted the media at his 77 minute press conference this past Thursday. He continued his refrain that Americans do not trust most of the media any more and that too many media outlets are fabricating stories to push a Liberal agenda.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Right Wing News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How often do you get horney? (Apr '12) Feb 17 Jim bobcock 18
News YES! Tomi Lahren To HOST First Ever 'Snowflake ... Feb 17 jsc1313 1
American BullDog Female, looking for mate. (Feb '09) Feb 16 Andrea muraski 53
Bear Music Selection (Sep '12) Feb 3 Musikologist 14
News Trump Nominee Mocks VP Loser Tim Kaine After Ka... Jan '17 NotAPatsy 1
News Ricky Spencer headed home to Delaware follo... (Mar '12) Jan '17 cbingaman 15
Dorothy Achuff (Feb '11) Dec '16 Boner 48
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Tornado
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Newark, DE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,399 • Total comments across all topics: 279,110,516

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC