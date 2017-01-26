Woodward Calls Trump Dossier Garbage ...

Woodward Calls Trump Dossier Garbage Intelligence Chiefs Should Apologize [VIDEO]

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 15 Read more: Right Wing News

When the Democrats are desperate, things get ugly . And they tend to do incredibly ridiculous things, including releasing fake news.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Right Wing News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump Nominee Mocks VP Loser Tim Kaine After Ka... Jan 15 NotAPatsy 1
News Ricky Spencer headed home to Delaware follo... (Mar '12) Jan 13 cbingaman 15
Dorothy Achuff (Feb '11) Dec '16 Boner 48
Seriouslady/beentheredonethat/Anne et al. Dec '16 be careful 1
Ashley Lettich aka Ashley Marie Lettich Bear / ... Nov '16 Concerned Parent 3
How often do you get horney? (Apr '12) Nov '16 Wanker 17
body found (Apr '10) Nov '16 Didntknow 2
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
 

Newark, DE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,664 • Total comments across all topics: 278,349,732

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC