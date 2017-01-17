There are on the Right Wing News story from Saturday Jan 14, titled Trump Nominee Mocks VP Loser Tim Kaine After Kaine Asks Sordid Question [Video]. In it, Right Wing News reports that:

In an exchange between former Vice Presidential candidate, Senator Tim Kaine, D-VA, and Trump's Secretary of State nominee , Rex Tillerson, snickers could be heard in the Senate as Kaine asked what amounted to a juvenile question of Mr. Tillerson. And Tillerson's answer was what brought the laughter.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Right Wing News.