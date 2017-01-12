Outraged Feminists Now Demanding 'Safe Spaces' Where No Man Is Permitteda
The American Left, as represented by feminists, is concerned about women being "equal". So much so that they are promoting private clubs for women only, you know, so they can get away from men.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Right Wing News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ricky Spencer headed home to Delaware follo... (Mar '12)
|Fri
|cbingaman
|15
|Dorothy Achuff (Feb '11)
|Dec '16
|Boner
|48
|Seriouslady/beentheredonethat/Anne et al.
|Dec '16
|be careful
|1
|Ashley Lettich aka Ashley Marie Lettich Bear / ...
|Nov '16
|Concerned Parent
|3
|How often do you get horney? (Apr '12)
|Nov '16
|Wanker
|17
|body found (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|Didntknow
|2
|American BullDog Female, looking for mate. (Feb '09)
|Nov '16
|Anthony
|51
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC