Effect of a high saturated fat and no-starch diet on serum lipid...
Effect of a high saturated fat and no-starch diet on serum lipid subfractions in patients with documented atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. To determine whether a diet of high saturated fat and avoidance of starch results in weight loss without adverse effects on serum lipids in obese nondiabetic patients.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CiteULike.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dorothy Achuff (Feb '11)
|Dec 12
|Boner
|48
|Seriouslady/beentheredonethat/Anne et al.
|Dec '16
|be careful
|1
|Ashley Lettich aka Ashley Marie Lettich Bear / ...
|Nov '16
|Concerned Parent
|3
|How often do you get horney? (Apr '12)
|Nov '16
|Wanker
|17
|body found (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|Didntknow
|2
|American BullDog Female, looking for mate. (Feb '09)
|Nov '16
|Anthony
|51
|Bear Claws
|Oct '16
|Baker Street
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC