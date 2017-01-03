'Drug Addict' Texas Mom Smiles In Her...

'Drug Addict' Texas Mom Smiles In Her Mugshota After...

What does a woman who has just brutally murdered her own five year old daughter look like? Contrite? Sad? Devastated? Shell shocked? How about smiling? Yes, that's right, 24 year old Krystle Villanueva stabbed and killed her beautiful daughter and when it was time to get in front of the camera for her mug shot, smiled like she was on the red carpet instead of like she just stained the carper red with her own child's blood. The police found her showering, no doubt to get the blood off.

