BOOM! Spicer Claims That Obama Influenced Which Nations Made Refugee Ban [VIDEO]

Sean Spicer was in the ABC News hot seat as Martha Raddatz tried to hold his feet to the fire with regard to President Trump's Executive Order halting some kinds of immigration from seven problematic majority Muslim nations. The sound of Liberal's brains imploding is ringing throughout our land as they realize, with abject horror, that Trump intends to keep his campaign promise of making America safe again.

