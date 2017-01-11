4 hurt when school bus slides off icy...

4 hurt when school bus slides off icy road, hits tree

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: WDTN-TV Dayton

A defense attorney told the jury that former deputy Joel Jenkins feared for his life and was justified in firing at the driver, who had sped NEWARK, Del. - Police in Delaware say three children and a school bus driver were injured when the bus slid off an icy road in Newark and hit a tree.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump Nominee Mocks VP Loser Tim Kaine After Ka... 1 hr Squirtyy8957 3
News Ricky Spencer headed home to Delaware follo... (Mar '12) Jan 13 cbingaman 15
Dorothy Achuff (Feb '11) Dec '16 Boner 48
Seriouslady/beentheredonethat/Anne et al. Dec '16 be careful 1
Ashley Lettich aka Ashley Marie Lettich Bear / ... Nov '16 Concerned Parent 3
How often do you get horney? (Apr '12) Nov '16 Wanker 17
body found (Apr '10) Nov '16 Didntknow 2
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Gitmo
 

Newark, DE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,084 • Total comments across all topics: 277,948,654

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC