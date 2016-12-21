Tucker Carlson Throws Down With WaPo ...

Tucker Carlson Throws Down With WaPo Over "Angry White Racist" Trump Voters [VIDEO]

Monday Dec 12 Read more: Right Wing News

In yet another excellent example of a journalist calling out the Leftist bias of a fellow member of the media; Tucker Carlson goes after Jennifer Rubin who authored a recent anti-Trump piece in The Washington Post. She says in her article that Trump voters are "angry old white men" who are afraid of seeing the nation "change" due to immigration.

Newark, DE

