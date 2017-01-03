Thermoplastic composite B-pillar?

The University of Delaware-Center for Composite Materials worked with the National Center for Manufacturing Sciences, the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration and BMW to provide the viability of a thermoplastic composite automotive B-pillar. The University of Delaware-Center for Composite Materials , in partnership with the National Center for Manufacturing Sciences , the US National Highway Transportation Safety Administration and automaker BMW, investigated thermoplastic carbon fiber reinforced materials for vehicle sideframe structures.

