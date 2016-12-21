Semper Fi! Marine Records Moving Vide...

Semper Fi! Marine Records Moving Video for Trump, Pence and Mattis Before He Dies

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Dec 18 Read more: Right Wing News

Dr. Larry Lindsey , retired US Marine, recently passed away. But before he left to be with His Lord and Savior, he left this poignantly beautiful video message for President-Elect Trump, Vice President-Elect Pence, and General "Mad Dog" Mattis."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Right Wing News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dorothy Achuff (Feb '11) Dec 12 Boner 48
Seriouslady/beentheredonethat/Anne et al. Dec 1 be careful 1
Ashley Lettich aka Ashley Marie Lettich Bear / ... Nov 30 Concerned Parent 3
How often do you get horney? (Apr '12) Nov 25 Wanker 17
body found (Apr '10) Nov '16 Didntknow 2
American BullDog Female, looking for mate. (Feb '09) Nov '16 Anthony 51
Bear Claws Oct '16 Baker Street 1
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
 

Newark, DE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,438 • Total comments across all topics: 277,335,323

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC