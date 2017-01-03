New Game: Weekend Survival
Weekend Survival is a text adventure set in Newark, Delaware where the player takes on the role of a student of the English Language Institute, with many things to do over the course of one weekend, including classwork that must be completed for Monday morning. Your first choice after getting your assignment at the end of class on Friday is whether you immediately leave to be with your friends, or stick around in the classroom and get more information from your teacher about the assignment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MobyGames.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dorothy Achuff (Feb '11)
|Dec 12
|Boner
|48
|Seriouslady/beentheredonethat/Anne et al.
|Dec '16
|be careful
|1
|Ashley Lettich aka Ashley Marie Lettich Bear / ...
|Nov '16
|Concerned Parent
|3
|How often do you get horney? (Apr '12)
|Nov '16
|Wanker
|17
|body found (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|Didntknow
|2
|American BullDog Female, looking for mate. (Feb '09)
|Nov '16
|Anthony
|51
|Bear Claws
|Oct '16
|Baker Street
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC