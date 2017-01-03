New Game: Weekend Survival

New Game: Weekend Survival

Weekend Survival is a text adventure set in Newark, Delaware where the player takes on the role of a student of the English Language Institute, with many things to do over the course of one weekend, including classwork that must be completed for Monday morning. Your first choice after getting your assignment at the end of class on Friday is whether you immediately leave to be with your friends, or stick around in the classroom and get more information from your teacher about the assignment.

