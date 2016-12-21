Lung-Sparing Surgery May Boost Mesoth...

Lung-Sparing Surgery May Boost Mesothelioma Survival

Surgery that preserves the lung, when combined with other therapies, appears to extend the lives of people with a subtype of the rare and deadly cancer mesothelioma, a new study suggests. Tracking 73 patients with advanced malignant pleural mesothelioma -- which affects the lungs' protective lining in the chest cavity -- researchers found that those treated with lung-sparing surgery had an average survival of nearly three years.

