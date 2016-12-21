Bad News: Experts Claim Kim Jong-Un's Nuclear Missiles Are Capable Of Targeting U.S. And Europe
In a recent government briefing , it has been asserted that North Korea's missiles are capable of reaching the United States and Europe. North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, who ironically refers to himself as the Chairman of the Workers' Party of Korea and supreme leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, has been working on long range nuclear missiles for a number of years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Right Wing News.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dorothy Achuff (Feb '11)
|Dec 12
|Boner
|48
|Seriouslady/beentheredonethat/Anne et al.
|Dec 1
|be careful
|1
|Ashley Lettich aka Ashley Marie Lettich Bear / ...
|Nov 30
|Concerned Parent
|3
|How often do you get horney? (Apr '12)
|Nov 25
|Wanker
|17
|body found (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|Didntknow
|2
|American BullDog Female, looking for mate. (Feb '09)
|Nov '16
|Anthony
|51
|Bear Claws
|Oct '16
|Baker Street
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC